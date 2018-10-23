Obituaries: Louise Boulanger

Louise Boulanger, 93, formerly of Waterbury, passed peacefully with her family at her

side Wednesday evening, Oct. 17, 2018, at Ingraham Manor, Bristol.

She was the wife of the late Emile “Pete” Boulanger. Louise was born Lucy Louise Gum on Feb.

24, 1925, in Summers County, W. Va.. Her mom died at her birth and she was raised by

Grandma Terry in Monterey, Va. After graduating from Monterey High School, she moved to

Stanton, Va., and met Virginia and Cliff Gregory who became lifelong friends. She met her

future husband, Pete, during World War II and they married in Macon, Ga., Nov. 1944. At the

conclusion of the War they moved back to Waterbury, to raise a family.

Louise retired from Webster Bank after 34 years having started with Mr. Harold W. Smith’s

original institution, First Federal Savings and Loan on Leavenworth St. She was a tireless

volunteer sitting on several Boards and Commissions in Waterbury. She served the Democratic

Town Committee for over three decades working almost every primary and election and took

great pride in delivering accurate and timely voting tabulations to HQ. She was awarded

Connecticut’s Democrat of the Year for the Waterbury area. Louise served several terms on the

Waterbury Board of Education, Welfare Board and Silas Bronson Library Board and was past

president of Friends of Silas Bronson Library.

After retirement, she served on the Foundation Board of St Mary’s Hospital and volunteered

hours upon hours in the Gift Shop, assisting the St. Mary’s Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed going

on trips to Albuquerque to see her son, Terry’s family, and then shop for Southwest jewelry to

bring back and display in the gift shop for the patrons of St. Mary’s. Other journeys she and Pete

took were to France, Spain, Portugal and Hawaii to see her daughter, Sue, who once lived there.

In her later years Louise moved from Waterbury, the “Center of the Universe,” to Bristol so that

Sue and Greg could assist in her care.

Besides her husband, Louise was predeceased by her brother, H. Pat Gum and sister-in-law,

Marilyn Gum and by her granddaughter, Amy Beth Boulanger.

She is survived by her children, Terry and his wife, Berdel, Boulanger of Albuquerque, N.M.;

daughter, Suzanne Bower and her husband, Alan; son, Gregory and wife, Kathi Sorey, all of

Bristol; grandchildren, Ben Boulanger (Nicole) of Derry, N.H. and Evan and Matthew Boulanger

of Albuquerque, N.M., Dr. Erin Jean Robinson (Patrick) of Sarasota, Fla., and great-

grandchildren, Ryan and Sarah Boulanger and Colin Patrick Robinson; favorite nieces, Cherie

(Dennis) Bullock of Seattle and Paula (Michael) Bertrand of Minnesota.

The family would like to thank Martine, Louise, Colette, Therese, Bernice and Gracie for the care

they provided to Louise and they would also like to thank the entire staff on the 3rd floor at

Ingraham Manor for the wonderful care they provided Louise and are especially grateful to Mary

Smith for assisting them during the initial entry process at Ingraham Manor.

Services and burial will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to Friends of the Silas Bronson Library, P.O. Box 2853, Waterbury, CT

06723 in her memory. O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is assisting the family

with the arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo,

visit Louise’s tribute page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com .