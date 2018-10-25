Obituaries: Edward James McCool Jr.

Edward James McCool Jr., 60, of Southington passed away Saturday October 21, 2018 at home after a lengthy

illness. Edward was born October 26, 1957 in Southington, son of Edward McCool Sr. and Mary (Gamba) McCool of

Terryville. He was employed in the automobile industry his whole life. In addition to his parents he is survived by

five brothers, Steven McCool and his wife Vicky of CO, Michael McCool and his partner, Diane Gorneau of Terryville,

Keith McCool and his wife Cindy of Terryville, Paul McCool and his wife MaryAnn of Southington, Jim McCool and his

wife Stacy of Southington; his sisters, Cheryl Sabetta and her husband Eric of East Haddam, Lynn Veronesi and her

husband Thomas of Forestville and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Emilia

McCool. Our dear uncle Eddy will be greatly missed by his numerous nieces and nephews for his fun personality

and humor. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St.,

