Obituaries: Russell A. Beck

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Russell A. Beck, 59, on

October 24, 2018 at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington, after a sudden

illness. Russell was born on August 18, 1959 in Bristol and was a son of the late

Stanley and Cecelia (Radzikowsky) Beck. Russell is survived by: Kenneth Beck,

Gerald and Stephanie Beck, Lenore and Dennis Gallagher, Nancy and Nelson

Blaise, and a number of nieces and nephews. Russell was a graduate of Bristol

schools. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.

He enjoyed playing bingo, collecting baseball cards, working, and going

shopping. The family wants to thank BARC for providing many activities enjoyed

by Russell; CW (New Britain) staff for giving him work opportunities; and the

staffs of the various group homes where he lived. Special gratitude goes to the

professionals at Waterbury Road, Bristol and Little Lane, West Hartford, who

provided loving care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Russell on

Saturday (October 27, 2018) at 10 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St.,

Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends

may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Saturday between

8:30 AM and 9:30 AM. Memorial donations may be made to: BARC, P.O. Box

726, Bristol, CT or Special Olympics: www.givespecialolympics.org/Connecticut.

Please visit Russell’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.