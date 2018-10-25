Obituaries: Russell A. Beck

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Russell A. Beck, 59, on
October 24, 2018 at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington, after a sudden
illness. Russell was born on August 18, 1959 in Bristol and was a son of the late
Stanley and Cecelia (Radzikowsky) Beck. Russell is survived by: Kenneth Beck,
Gerald and Stephanie Beck, Lenore and Dennis Gallagher, Nancy and Nelson
Blaise, and a number of nieces and nephews. Russell was a graduate of Bristol
schools. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.
He enjoyed playing bingo, collecting baseball cards, working, and going
shopping. The family wants to thank BARC for providing many activities enjoyed
by Russell; CW (New Britain) staff for giving him work opportunities; and the
staffs of the various group homes where he lived. Special gratitude goes to the
professionals at Waterbury Road, Bristol and Little Lane, West Hartford, who
provided loving care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Russell on
Saturday (October 27, 2018) at 10 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St.,
Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends
may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Saturday between
8:30 AM and 9:30 AM. Memorial donations may be made to: BARC, P.O. Box
726, Bristol, CT or Special Olympics: www.givespecialolympics.org/Connecticut.
Please visit Russell’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.