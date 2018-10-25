Obituary: Julian H. Albrecht III, 68

Julian H. Albrecht III, 68, of Bristol, passed away with his family by his side on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.

Born on October 7, 1950 in Southington to Delia (Plourde) Albrecht and the late Julian H. Albrecht Jr., he had been a longtime Bristol resident.

Julian retired from General Electric where he worked as a machinist for many years. He was a member of the Swedish Club in Bristol, but most of all he adored his grandchildren.

In addition to his mother Delia, he is survived by his wife Paulett (Powell) Albrecht of Bristol; two children, son, Joshua Albrecht and his wife Linda of Bristol and daughter, Samantha DeMello and her husband Craig of Katy, TX and 4 beloved grandchildren, Ryan and Rebecca Albrecht and Mackenzie and Caden DeMello. He is also survived by one brother, Robert Albrecht, two sisters, Corinne Wilson and Christine Jones and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 26, 2018 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. A celebration of Julian’s life will be at his favorite spot, the Swedish Social Club, 38 Barlow St., Bristol, CT 06010 on Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 12- 5 p.m. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com