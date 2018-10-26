Dining listings, starting Oct. 26

FRIDAY, OCT. 26

BRISTOL

SAUERKRAUT SUPPER. Sittings, 4:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 6 p.m., and 6:45 p.m. Brats, pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, hot dogs, bread, butter, green beans, beets, and apple pie. Students and alumni will serve you. Immanuel Lutheran School gymnasium, 154 Meadow St., Bristol. $20, adults. $10, students. $18 for seniors over 65. Take out available. Tickets available in advance at the school office Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or Sunday between services. (860) 583-5631.

SATURDAY, OCT. 27

BRISTOL

LASAGNA DINNER. 5 p.m. Served by members of The St. Stanislaus Men’s Organization. Menu includes lasagna, vegetables, salad, bread, dessert, and beverages. St. Stanislaus Church Hall, 510 West St., Bristol. (860) 583-4242.

SUNDAY, NOV. 4

BRISTOL

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 35 FUNDRAISER. 8 a.m. to noon. Menu: eggs, omelet, scrambled eggs, sausages, ham, home fries, pancakes, fruit cocktail, bread butter, orange juice, coffee, tea, milk. Columbus Association Hall, 360 King St., Bristol. $8 per person. Tickets at the door.