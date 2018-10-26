Health listings, starting Oct. 26

THURSDAY, NOV. 1

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Hhcseniorservices.org

OTHER

SEASONAL FLU CLINIC. Sponsored by the Bristol-Burlington Health District. 10 a.m. to noon. Proof of Bristol or Burlington residency needed. Bring all insurance cards. Wear short sleeves. Burlington Town Hall Senior Center, 200 Spielman Highway, Burlington. (860) 584-7682.

NOW thru DEC. 20

PLAINVILLE

WATER AEROBICS CLASSES. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. Sponsored by the Plainville Recreation Department. Plainville High School pool, Plainville. Register. Plainvillect.recdesk.com (860) 747-6022.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.