Health listings, starting Oct. 26

THURSDAY, NOV. 1
SOUTHINGTON
FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Hhcseniorservices.org
OTHER
SEASONAL FLU CLINIC. Sponsored by the Bristol-Burlington Health District. 10 a.m. to noon. Proof of Bristol or Burlington residency needed. Bring all insurance cards. Wear short sleeves. Burlington Town Hall Senior Center, 200 Spielman Highway, Burlington. (860) 584-7682.
NOW thru DEC. 20
PLAINVILLE
WATER AEROBICS CLASSES. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. Sponsored by the Plainville Recreation Department. Plainville High School pool, Plainville. Register. Plainvillect.recdesk.com (860) 747-6022.
ONGOING
SOUTHINGTON
FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.