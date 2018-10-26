Kids listings, starting Oct. 26

SATURDAY, OCT. 27

BRISTOL

HALLOWEEN GALA. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come dressed in your spooky or not-so-spooky costume for pictures, crafts, and frightening fun. BOO! Pictures by Angel Moon Photography for $10 and come with a frame that children can decorate with stickers. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com/children.

TEAL PUMPKIN PARTY. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Games, trick or treating, non-food treats, obstacle course, crafts, community resources. For Food Allergy Research and Education. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. All children and families are invited including those with and without food allergies, medical conditions or special needs. www.lolscho.org/event-info/teal-pumpkin-party

FALL FESTIVAL AND FIRE SHOW. 3 to 7 p.m. Afternoon of fall family fun and games, topped off by a sunset fire show performance from Thrive Movement Studio at 6:30 p.m. and a pre-show pizza party. Live music by the Bristol Old Time Fiddlers from 3 to 4 p.m., pumpkin pancakes ala mode cooking class at 4 p.m., face painting, scarecrow building, apple tasting, pumpkin, playdough workshop, hands-on activity with the Bristol Garden Club. Bring your chairs, coats, and blankets. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $15 for non-members, $5 for members. www.imaginenation.org

MONDAY, OCT. 29

BRISTOL

NATIONAL CAT DAY. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Make cat crafts. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com/children.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 31

BRISTOL

TRUNK OR TREAT. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Park your cars in the spacious parking lot. Kids then fill their bags with candy in a safe and welcoming environment. Hayrides, photo booth, bounce houses. Parents only lounge to enjoy coffee, hot cocoa, and popcorn. Free. Bethel Christian Church, 750 Stevens St., Bristol.

NOV. 1 to DEC. 13

BRISTOL

HOME SCHOOL CLUB. Thursdays, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 15, 29, Dec. 13. Explore health and wellness. Ages 5 to 12. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. Free. (860) 584-7790.

NOV. 20-FEB. 12

PLAINVILLE

BASKETBALL PROGRAM. For boys and girls in grades 2 and 3. Participants will be taught basketball rules, and teamwork. Clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 20: grade two, 6:15 to 7 p.m. and grade 3, 7:15 to 8 p.m. at Linden Street School, gym, Plainvlle. Practices and games are held Mondays and Tuesdays, from Nov. 26 to Dec. 18 and from Jan. 7 to Feb. 12. $30. Plainvillect.recdesk.com. In person payment options at Recreation Department, Plainville.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

YOUTH GROUPS FOR 6TH to 12TH GRADE. 6 to 7:30 p.m. September to May. Active youth groups meet weekly for games, special events, volunteer opportunities and group discussions about faith, family, and real-life issues facing teens. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. (860) 402-7555.