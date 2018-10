The Bristol Letter Carriers Annual food drive will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17. All food items collected stay in the local community and the letter carriers come to you. Your letter carrier will pick up perishable and no-perishable food donations during your usual mail delivery. Turkeys are especially welcome. For more information, call the Bristol Post Office, (860) 583-1371.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter