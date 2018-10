THURSDAY, NOV. 1

OTHER

THE WOMAN’S CLUB OF NEW BRITAIN. 2 p.m. Program will feature comedian Jane Condon, who has appeared on ABC’s “The View,” Lifetime’s “Girls Night Out,” Fox’s ” 24,” and NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” First Church of Christ Congregational, 830 Corbin Ave., New Britain. Following program, refreshments. Guests are welcome to attend for a small fee.