Miscellaneous listings, starting Oct. 26

OCT. 26-27

BRISTOL

THE SIXTH ANNUAL CRAFT FAIR OF THE BRISTOL SENIOR CENTER. Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Handmade items from over 45 vendors. Senior Center will be selling items from their woodshop, ceramics classes, quilting classes, knitting, and craft groups. Coffee Shop will be open each day serving breakfast and lunch items. Fundraiser for the Bristol Senior Center. Funds to towards programs and services offered at the center. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol (860) 584-7895.

SATURDAY, OCT. 27

SOUTHINGTON

HARLEYWEEN ROCTOBERFEST. 6 p.m. Raise money to provide scholarship grants for high schools students. Featuring the music of The Blameless Project. BYOB, food, soft drinks, raffles, prizes. Polish Falcons Club, 33 Knowles Ave., Plantsville. $25. (860) 329-6579, (860) 276-7340.

PLAINVILLE

DOG TRAINING SESSION. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Learn simple dog training techniques. 9-minute information session to ask questions and see basic dog obedience demonstrated by professional dog trainer Valerie and her German Shepherd Daunte. Topics of discussion include jumping up, housebreaking, destructive behavior, crate training, etc. No dogs allowed. Plainvillect.recdesk.com (860) 747-6022.

‘BOOK CLUB.’ 1:30 p.m. Film about four friends whose lives are changed by “50 Shades of Grey.” Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

BRISTOL

BOOK TALK AND SIGNING WITH JUDITH GIGUERE, AUTHOR OF ‘THE GHOSTS OF CHIPPENY HILL.’ 1:30 p.m. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790. BristolLib.com/manross

SUNDAY, OCT. 28

BRISTOL

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 11 a.m. Go for lunch nearby after walk. Collinsville Trail, Main Street, Collinsville. No charge for walk. (860) 582-8229.

PLAINVILLE

MOHEGAN SUN CASINO BUS TRIP TO SUPPORT PHS PROJECT GRADUATION. Leaves Plainville High School at 2 p.m. Leaves casino at 8:15 p.m. $40 per person includes bus fare, $15 food voucher, $15 free bet. (860) 869-3209, (860) 463-3600.

SATURDAY, NOV. 3

BRISTOL

MOHEGAN SUN CASINO BUS TRIP. Sponsored by Bristol Lions Club. Bus leaves from Barnes Field lot on Mix Street, Bristol. Leaves casino, 9 p.m. $30 per person. 50/50 raffle, $15 game voucher, $15 food voucher. RSVP by Oct. 26. (860) 585-1545, (860) 845-4633.

SOUTHINGTON

HOLIDAY BAZAAR AND POLISH FOOD LUNCHEON. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Polish kitchen (kielbasa, pierogi, golabki, bigos, kapusta), hot dogs, etc. Various vendors and crafters, teacup raffle, bake sale, more. Also collecting sweats for vets. Sweatshirts, pants, knit caps, gloves. No used items. Holy Trinity Church, 200 Summer St., Plantsville.

FRIDAY, NOV. 9

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 5 p.m. Sheraton Hotel, 100 Capital Blvd., Rocky Hill. No charge. (860) 836-6906.

SATURDAY, NOV. 10

BRISTOL

THIRD ANNUAL BIZARRE BAZAAR. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Variety of items to purchase by artists and artisans. Get jump start on holiday shopping. Two floors of 30 exhibitors. Arts and crafts area for children. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $1 and includes free carousel rides for children. www.thecarouselmuseum.org, (860) 585-5411.

TUESDAY, NOV. 13

PLAINVILLE

OPEN HOUSE SESSIONS FOR PROSPECTIVE FOSTER PARENTS. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wheeler Clinic, 88 East St., Plainville. (860) 793-7277, FosterCarePrograms@wheelerclinic.org

NOV. 16-17

BRISTOL

98TH YANKEE PEDDLAR FAIR. Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Apple fritters, bakery, cookies, craft shoppe, grille and soups. Vendors sell artificial wreaths, children’s books and clothes, dolls, jams, jewelry purses, yarn crafts, Yule logs, more. Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville. Breakfast is $5 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under. Asburyypfair2018@gmail.com, (860) 584-0529.

SATURDAY, NOV. 24

PLAINVILLE

CRAFTERS WANTED. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Applications accepted. The Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Red Stone Hill, Plainville. For application, email office@plainvilleumc.org, (860) 747-2328, (860) 747-1262.

FRIDAY, NOV. 30

BRISTOL

‘CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT.’ Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Festival Of Trees, lunch at Chowder Pot, and a visit to the Mark Twain House in Hartford. $105. Deadline Oct. 30. (860) 585-1020.

SATURDAY, DEC. 1

PLAINVILLE

BUS TRIP TO WRENTHAM PREMIUM OUTLETS MALL. Sponsored by The Woman’s Club of Plainville. 8 a.m., bus leaves from in front of the Plainville Library. 4:30 p.m., bus leaves Wrentham Mall. 6:30 p.m., bus returns to library. $38 and includes transportation to and from mall, driver’s tip, BINGO, raffle prizes; a movie and bottled water. Bring a cooler with snacks and drinks. Bus will be available to store purchases. Reserve. Send checks made out to the Woman’s Club of Plainville by Oct. 31 to Linda Prelli, 16 Dairy Farm Rd., Portland, CT 06480. Seats are limited.

BRISTOL

ST MATTHEW SCHOOL HAS ANNUAL CRAFT/ VENDOR SHOW. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Still accepting vendors and crafters. Over 30 vendors and crafters, raffles, refreshments, and letters to Santa for the little ones. St. Matthew School, 33 Welch Dr., Bristol.

THURSDAY, DEC. 6

BRISTOL

BLUE CHRISTMAS BUS TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Elvis tribute show at the Log Cabin, Holyoke, Mass. Complete luncheon. Visit the Bright Lights Festival at Forest Park, Springfield, Mass. $101 per person. Deadline Nov. 6. (860) 585-1020.

TUESDAY, DEC. 18

BRISTOL

‘EDWARDS TWINS HOLIDAY SHOW’ BUSH TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. West Chester Broadway Theatre, Elmsford, N.Y. Lunch included. $109 per person. Deadline, Nov. 18. (860) 584-1020.

NOW thru OCT. 31

BRISTOL

WITCH’S DUNGEON CLASSIC MOVIE MUSEUM. Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. and Halloween, Oct. 31 from 7 to 10 p.m. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $6 donation. Children must be 6 or older and accompanied by an adult. www.preservehollywood.org

NOW to DEC. 14

BRISTOL

LIBRARY TAI CHI CLASS. 9 a.m. on Fridays. (No class Nov. 23). All levels. Beginners welcome. RSVP for whole session or drop-in for single classes. Courtesy of Bristol Tai Chi Club and Dragon’s Wing Tai Chi and Qigong. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2007.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

DROP-IN NEEDLE ARTS. 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring your knitting, crocheting, or other needle art projects to work on as you socialize, share tips, and tricks, learn something new, and enjoy some coffee. Plainville Public Library, conference room, 56 East Main St., Plainville.