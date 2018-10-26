Obituaries: Helen Galvin

Helen Galvin, 88, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday (October 24, 2018). Born in New Britain, Connecticut on April 28, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Rose and Vincent Jazwinski. Her best friend was always her brother Teddy, who predeceased her on October 6, 1974. We rejoice that they are together once again. Helen graduated from New Britain High School and then went on to become an RN. She was predeceased by her husband Ray Galvin, Sr. on September 25, 2007. Their fruit is in their five children. Summers for Helen meant getting the pool ready for her family. So many great moments were spent by that pool. She loved sitting out and watching everyone enjoy it, clapping at the antics and the shows all of the children would put on for her and her mother Rose. Helen spent her last four years living with her daughter Lynn and husband Steve in Bristol. She also spent a winter in Florida with Lisa’s family. During this time Helen’s faith was reignited while a member of Northland Church and then attending services via computer once back in Connecticut. We are grateful for the time spent with Helen, our mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. We look forward to seeing her again in heaven. Mourning her passing is her family, daughter Laurie and husband Steve Janecko, grandson Stephen and wife Devon and great-grandchildren Stephen and Sean; granddaughter Sara and husband Mark Milone, and great-grandchildren Madeleine, Mary and Elisabeth; grandson Scott and wife Andrea Janecko; Son Ray Galvin and wife Nancy, grandson Patrick Galvin and wife Marisa and great-grandchildren Benjamin and Giorgia; granddaughter Breanne and husband Nick Hill and great-grandchildren Keegan and Liam. Daughter Lynn and husband Steve Mead, grandson Steven Dale Jr. in heaven (6-24-85), granddaughter Amy and husband Don Philips and great-grandchildren, Joshua and Melanie; granddaughter Mandy Mead. Daughter Cindy and husband Kirk Sinclair, grandchildren Noah, Charissa and Serena. Daughter Lisa and husband David Saphirstein, grandchildren Jessica, Abby and Rachel. Her Casey family was always dear to her heart and she leaves many cherished nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Jerome Home in New Britain for the care they provided. A prayer service will be celebrated on Saturday (October 27, 2018) at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call on Saturday (October 27, 2018) at Funk Funeral Home between the hours of 9 AM and 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Franciscan Hospice Care, 267 Finch Ave, Meriden, Connecticut 06451-2715. www.franciscanhc.org

Please visit Helen’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.