Dining listings starting Nov. 2

SATURDAY, NOV. 3

OTHER

ANNUAL SAUERKRAUT SUPPER. 4, 5, and 6 p.m. Roasted pork loin, homemade meatloaf, homemade mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, homemade gravy, steamed carrots, pickled beets, homemade applesauce, bread and butter, homemade pumpkin or apple pie, coffee/ tea. St. Paul Lutheran Church, 134 Main St., Terryville. $15 for adults. $7 for children 6 to 10. (860) 798-8043.

BRISTOL

ANNUAL PORK ROAST DINNER. 5:30 p.m. Slicked pork roast with gravy, mashed potato, butternut squash, Cole Slaw, peas, apple sauce, dinner rolls and butter, coffee/ tea, and apple crisp for dessert. Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville. $15 for adults. $5 for children 12 and under. Take out is $15. Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville. (860) 584-0529.

SATURDAYS, NOV. 3, DEC. 1

BRISTOL

AMERICAN LEGION POST 209 BREAKFAST. 8 to 10:30 a.m. Scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, sausage, and toast. Dec. 1 is Pancake Breakfast with Santa. Toys for children. Brought to by Tim and Jenn McCleod and Post 209. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol. Proceeds help Gloria Dei’s Backpack Program and The American Legion Forestville Village Post 209’s charitable programs.

SUNDAY, NOV. 4

BRISTOL

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 35 FUNDRAISER. 8 a.m. to noon. Menu: eggs, omelet, scrambled eggs, sausages, ham, home fries, pancakes, fruit cocktail, bread butter, orange juice, coffee, tea, milk. Columbus Association Hall, 360 King St., Bristol. $8 per person. Tickets at the door.