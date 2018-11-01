Eastern girls win streak halted

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

BRISTOL – The Bristol Eastern girls soccer team absorbed a tough 4-2 loss on Friday, Oct. 26 at South Windsor High School from their multi purpose grass field on campus.

The loss stopped the Lancers’ four game winning streak and moved the squad to 6-6-2 overall.

The Central Connecticut Conference Interdivisional event saw both squads scoreless at the half before two team members from the Bobcats’ program did all the goal scoring.

South Windsor’s Taylor Patitucci punched in the first goal of the game but two minutes later, it was Eastern’s Myah Croze scoring on a penalty kick and with twenty minutes to play, it was a 1-1 game.

And then, Caitlin Sauer of South Windsor pumped in three goals in a matter of 10 minutes to ice the thing, gaining a hat trick in the process.

Sauer’s first goal came with 11 minutes to play and then scored another five minutes later to make it a 3-1 contest.

But, once again, Croze was there to answer with her second goal – chopping the deficit to 3-2 with four minutes left.

Sauer then tallied her third and final goal and with around a minute remaining in regulation, it was a 4-2 game – too much for the Lancers to overcome.

South Windsor outshot the Lancers 20-10 with Eastern keeper Ava Gilbert making a dozen saves over a tough effort.

Maria Galley, the goalie from South Windsor, made six saves on her end.

It was another strong effort by Croze who continues to add goals to her program leading total.

The only match left for Eastern on its regular season docket was the final city series bout against Bristol Central on Oct. 29.

SOUTH WINDSOR 4, BRISTOL EASTERN 2

from South Windsor

Halftime: No score

Goals: Taylor Patitucci (South Windsor), 58:00; Myah Croze (penalty kick), 60:00; Caitlin Sauer (South Windsor), 69:00; Caitlin Sauer (South Windsor), 74:00; Myah Croze (Bristol Eastern), 76:00; Caitlin Sauer (South Windsor), 79:00.

Shots on Goal: Bristol Eastern 10; South Windsor 20

Saves: Ava Gilbert (Bristol Eastern) 12; Maria Galley (South Windsor) 6.

Records: Bristol Eastern 6-6-2 overall; South Windsor 11-3-1 overall