Election Day activities at Imagine Nation

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, located at One Pleasant Street in Bristol will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on two upcoming school holidays, Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6 and Veteran’s Day on Monday, Nov. 12. A variety of themed educational workshops will be held throughout each day in the museum studios. All workshops are free with museum admission.

Election Day Workshops: What’s it like to run for office? Create your campaign platform and design a poster and pin in our special Election Day workshops.

Veteran’s Day Workshops: Weave a flag, help complete a collage to honor Bristol veterans, and participate in a special Artists Circle workshop!

The Imagine Café will be open with lunch options, snacks, and ice cream from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 per person; Imagine Nation members and children under one are free.

For further information and a complete workshop schedule, visit www.imaginenation.org/calendar or call the museum at (860) 314-1400.