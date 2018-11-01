Falcons acquit themselves well at Class S meet

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

MANCHESTER – You can’t say that the St. Paul Catholic boys and girls squads didn’t show up for the Class S cross country meets from Wickham Park in Manchester on Friday, Oct. 26.

The event was moved up one day due to inclement weather but the Falcons were ready to go none-the-less.

In the girls race, the Falcons took home 11th place while the boys finished in the top 10 – earning sixth place over an excellent showing.

The girls, scoring 265 points at the race, had three runners place in the top 60

Kailyn Bielecki took 11th place overall in 21:13 while teammate Katherine Mazzarelli captured 44th in 23:40.

And Catherine Wootton nabbed 60th place with a time of 24:09 to round out the squad’s top-three.

Also running well for St. Paul Catholic was Jessica Persechino (97th, 26:08), Abigayle Poirot (112th, 26:47), Sammi Bray (114th, 27:06), and Lauren Ferguson (117th, 27:19).

Derby won the championship behind 89 points while runner-up Shepaug Valley of the Berkshire League wasn’t far behind with 98 points.

Hale Ray (129 points) took third place, Somers (142) earned fourth while St. Bernard of Uncasville (175) was fifth.

The St. Paul Catholic boys were solid from top to bottom – placing sixth overall – and finishing one point better than Shepaug Valley (219 points).

Aidan Reilly led the Falcons’ crew with a finish of 18:26 – good for 17th place overall.

Teammate Tucker Raymond was 28th in 18:58, Jordan Rinaldi zipped up 37th with a time of 19:13 and Jeremy Rinaldi took home 61st with a final time of 19:40.

Joseph Gaffney (81st, 20:10), Michael Ferraro (82nd, 20:10), and Dennis Cawley (110th, 21:36) rounded out the top six for the locals.

Champion Bolton won the Class S title behind 58 points while runner-up Terryville finished with 67 points.

Old Saybrook (third, 102 points), Lyman Memorial (fourth, 151 points) and Old Lyme (fifth, 152 points) were all in the top five before St. Paul Catholics excellent finish.

Cross Country Championships

Boys Race, Class S – from Wickham Park, Manchester

St. Paul Catholic – Team Results: (6th place), 218 points

Individual (overall) finishes: Aidan Reilly (17th, 18:26), Tucker Raymond (28th, 18:58), Jordan Rinaldi (37th, 19:13), Jeremy Rinaldi (61st, 19:40), Joseph Gaffney (81st, 20:10), Michael Ferraro (82nd, 20:10), Dennis Cawley (110th, 21:36).

Overall Team Results – Top 10

Champion: Bolton (58 points)

Runner-up: Terryville (67 points)

Old Saybrook (102 points) Lyman Memorial (151 points) Old Lyme (152 points) St. Paul Catholic (218 points) Shepaug Valley (219 points) Thomaston (221 points) Portland (264 points) Hale Ray (290 points)

Girls Race, Class S – from Wickham Park, Manchester

St. Paul Catholic – Team Results: (11th place), 265 points

Individual (overall) finishes: Kailyn Bielecki (11th, 21:13), Katherine Mazzarelli (44th, 23:40), Catherine Wootton (60th, 24:09), Jessica Persechino (97th, 26:08), Abigayle Poirot (112th, 26:47), Sammi Bray (114th, 27:06), Lauren Ferguson (117th, 27:19).

Overall Team Results – Top 11

Champion: Derby (89 points)

Runner-up: Shepaug Valley (98 points)

Hale Ray (129 points) Somers (142 points) St. Bernard (175 points) Thomaston (175 points) Parish Hill (223 points) Lyman Memorial (228 points) Bolton (236 points) Bloomfield (243 points) St. Paul Catholic (265 points)