Kids listings, starting Nov. 2

SATURDAY, NOV. 3

BRISTOL

COLOR CRAZE FOR KIDS. 10 a.m. to noon. For children 5 and up. Program might include cartoon movies, games, stories about Bristol and the people who lived here. Bring crayons and your favorite coloring books. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. Free. Snacks provided. Register. (860) 583-6309.

NOV. 20-FEB. 12

PLAINVILLE

BASKETBALL PROGRAM. For boys and girls in grades 2 and 3. Participants will be taught basketball rules, and teamwork. Clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 20: grade two, 6:15 to 7 p.m. and grade 3, 7:15 to 8 p.m. at Linden Street School, gym, Plainvlle. Practices and games are held Mondays and Tuesdays, from Nov. 26 to Dec. 18 and from Jan. 7 to Feb. 12. $30. Plainvillect.recdesk.com. In person payment options at Recreation Department, Plainville.

SATURDAY, DEC. 1

PLAINVILLE

CO-ED YOUTH BASKETBALL PROGRAM. Begins Saturday, 12 to 1 p.m. For grades 4 to 8. Participants will be taught fundamentals and will participate in league play. All individuals will play regardless of ability. Register on Dec. 1 or stop by the Recreation Department to fill out a form. Plainville High School, Wood Gym, Plainville. No fee. (860) 747-6022.

NOW to DEC. 13

BRISTOL

HOME SCHOOL CLUB. Thursdays, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 29, Dec. 13. Explore health and wellness. Ages 5 to 12. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. Free. (860) 584-7790.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

YOUTH GROUPS FOR 6TH to 12TH GRADE. 6 to 7:30 p.m. September to May. Active youth groups meet weekly for games, special events, volunteer opportunities and group discussions about faith, family, and real-life issues facing teens. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. (860) 402-7555.