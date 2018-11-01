Meet the candidates: Whit Betts

The Observer asked the candidates three questions. They were given the option of answering one to three of them as long as their total word count did not exceed a number assigned by paper.

The questions were:

A: What should the General Assembly do over the next two years to help the state economy?

B: There has been a lot of finger-pointing this election at the president and our departing governor. Why are either figure relevant to the problems of Connecticut?

C: Other than the economy what are the top issues the General Assembly must address in the next two years. Why?

Whit Betts

Republican

House 78th district

A: Priority #A: Jobs – Meet urgent need for good paying jobs

Accelerate and increase funding for job training programs for manufacturing;

Reduce unnecessary business regulations and bureaucratic obstacles;

Tie business tax credits to job and revenue growth in our state.

Provide financial relief to Connecticut taxpayers:

Lower property taxes by eliminating tax exemption on state owned real estate;

Reduce tax exemption for property (not services) owned by non-profits;

Eliminate business entity tax

Reduce expenses in state budget

Abide by spending cap and bond cap when approving state budget;

Negotiate with unions a 20 year payment plan that makes pensions solvent;

Reform welfare benefits that incentivizes job seekers to reject job offers;

B: The voters of Connecticut elected Gov. Dannel Malloy to be the leader of our state from 2011-2018. Donald Trump has never run or been elected to public office in Connecticut.

After eight consecutive years of being the CEO of our state Governor Malloy has had the opportunity to adopt state budgets and policies to restore prosperity and opportunity to Connecticut.

During his eight year tenure, Gov. Malloy proposed and the Democrat majority approved two of the largest tax increases in the state’s history, refinanced unfunded pension liabilities, which will cost Connecticut taxpayers an additional $11 billion dollars, increased the amount of bonds borrowed each year increased from $1.4 billion to more than $2 billion, supported several controversial and expensive anti-business laws, and attempted to transfer hundreds of millions of dollars of financial obligations onto our municipalities. If this last proposal had passed then local property taxes would have increased significantly.

The response to Gov. Malloy’s job performance is well documented. Hundreds of businesses have left and taken with them good paying jobs, and millions of dollars that used to go into our state treasury.

Thousands of individuals and families have fled from our state to other areas that have lower taxes and are more affordable to live. They also took with them their money.

And last week, a report that evaluated the financial health and strength of each state was released, and Connecticut was ranked 49th (out of 50). This is really bad news.

There is no question that the failure to restore prosperity and opportunity to our state over the last eight years is directly tied to Governor Malloy and his Democrat majority. This is why Gov. Malloy is so relevant to this year’s election.

C: Based on what people from Bristol and Plymouth are telling me “tolls” are the number 1 issue. They view tolls as another tax, and they are vehemently opposed to them.

Voters’ anger about tolls is similar to the passionate opposition they expressed about the Magic Busway that operates 17 hours a day and has an operating deficit of more than $20 million.

Other priorities: