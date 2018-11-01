Miscellaneous listings, starting Nov. 2

SATURDAY, NOV. 3

BRISTOL

THE COLONIAL DINNER PROGRAM. 4 to 9 p.m. Sponsored by the Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut. Innkeepers at Morgan’s Tavern prepare an authentic Colonial-style Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings. Mead, beer, and wine will be served. Colonial demonstrations and reenactments. Storytelling. Tomahawk throwing, Games. More. Colonial attire optional. Indian Rock Nature Preserve, 501 Wolcott Rd., Bristol. Proceeds benefit Indian Rock’s educational programs. (8600 583-1234. www.elcct.org

‘THIS BUSINESS OF FIGHTING.’ 1 p.m. Live performance story based on Tony Pritchard’s letters to his parents in Rhode Island between his sailing for Europe in February 1944 and Germany’s surrender 15 months later. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. scottstanton@bristolct.gov. (860) 584-7787, ext. 2007.

SOUTHINGTON

HOLIDAY BAZAAR AND POLISH FOOD LUNCHEON. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Polish kitchen (kielbasa, pierogi, golabki, bigos, kapusta), hot dogs, etc. Various vendors and crafters, teacup raffle, bake sale, more. Also collecting sweats for vets. Sweatshirts, pants, knit caps, gloves. No used items. Holy Trinity Church, 200 Summer St., Plantsville.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 7

BRISTOL

EVENING BOOK REVIEW. 6 p.m. Book lovers can join in for an evening of informal new book reviews. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790

FRIDAY, NOV. 9

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 5 p.m. Sheraton Hotel, 100 Capital Blvd., Rocky Hill. No charge. (860) 836-6906.

SATURDAY, NOV. 10

BRISTOL

THIRD ANNUAL BIZARRE BAZAAR. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Variety of items to purchase by artists and artisans. Get jump start on holiday shopping. Two floors of 30 exhibitors. Arts and crafts area for children. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $1 and includes free carousel rides for children. www.thecarouselmuseum.org, (860) 585-5411.

HOLIDAY FAIR. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crafts, lunch, bake table with a cookie walk, raffles, attic treasures, books, plants. Children’s corner. Photographs with Santa. Gizmo, the K9 First Responder from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol. (860) 620-4166.

TUESDAY, NOV. 13

PLAINVILLE

OPEN HOUSE SESSIONS FOR PROSPECTIVE FOSTER PARENTS. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wheeler Clinic, 88 East St., Plainville. (860) 793-7277, FosterCarePrograms@wheelerclinic.org

FRIDAY, NOV. 16

BRISTOL

SINGLES MOONGLOW DANCE. 7 to 11 p.m. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 8 p.m., buffet. Dance. Door prizes. Dress to impress. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $17. (860) 463-6906.

NOV. 16-17

BRISTOL

98TH YANKEE PEDDLAR FAIR. Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Apple fritters, bakery, cookies, craft shoppe, grille and soups. Vendors sell artificial wreaths, children’s books and clothes, dolls, jams, jewelry purses, yarn crafts, Yule logs, more. Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville. Breakfast is $5 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under. Asburyypfair2018@gmail.com, (860) 584-0529.

SATURDAY, NOV. 24

PLAINVILLE

CRAFTERS WANTED. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Applications accepted. The Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Red Stone Hill, Plainville. For application, email office@plainvilleumc.org, (860) 747-2328, (860) 747-1262.

SATURDAY, DEC. 1

PLAINVILLE

BUS TRIP TO WRENTHAM PREMIUM OUTLETS MALL. Sponsored by The Woman’s Club of Plainville. 8 a.m., bus leaves from in front of the Plainville Library. 4:30 p.m., bus leaves Wrentham Mall. 6:30 p.m., bus returns to library. $38 and includes transportation to and from mall, driver’s tip, BINGO, raffle prizes; a movie and bottled water. Bring a cooler with snacks and drinks. Bus will be available to store purchases. Reserve. Send checks made out to the Woman’s Club of Plainville by Oct. 31 to Linda Prelli, 16 Dairy Farm Rd., Portland, CT 06480. Seats are limited.

BRISTOL

SAINT MATTHEW SCHOOL HAS ANNUAL CRAFT/ VENDOR SHOW. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Still accepting vendors and crafters. Over 30 vendors and crafters, raffles, refreshments, and letters to Santa for the little ones. St. Matthew School, 33 Welch Dr., Bristol.

THURSDAY, DEC. 6

BRISTOL

BLUE CHRISTMAS BUS TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Elvis tribute show at the Log Cabin, Holyoke, Mass. Complete luncheon. Visit the Bright Lights Festival at Forest Park, Springfield, Mass. $101 per person. Deadline Nov. 6. (860) 585-1020.

TUESDAY, DEC. 18

BRISTOL

‘EDWARDS TWINS HOLIDAY SHOW’ BUSH TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. West Chester Broadway Theatre, Elmsford, N.Y. Lunch included. $109 per person. Deadline, Nov. 18. (860) 584-1020.

NOW to DEC. 14

BRISTOL

LIBRARY TAI CHI CLASS. 9 a.m. on Fridays. (No class Nov. 23). All levels. Beginners welcome. RSVP for whole session or drop-in for single classes. Courtesy of Bristol Tai Chi Club and Dragon’s Wing Tai Chi and Qigong. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2007.

NOW to NOV. 30

BRISTOL

‘GOLD STAR TRIBUTE.’ Special Bristol History Room exhibit. On loan from the Memorial Military Museum. Honors the memory of Bristol’s World War II Gold Star families. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Open during regular hours and Saturday, Nov. 24 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. No charge (860) 584-7787.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

DROP-IN NEEDLE ARTS. 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring your knitting, crocheting, or other needle art projects to work on as you socialize, share tips, and tricks, learn something new, and enjoy some coffee. Plainville Public Library, conference room, 56 East Main St., Plainville.