Music listings, starting Nov. 2

SUNDAY, NOV. 4

BRISTOL

THE CHAPARRALS. 1 to 5 p.m. Country rock and country music from 50s and 60s. Snacks and set ups available. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. (860) 585-5411, www.thecarouselmuseum.org

SUNDAY, NOV. 11

BRISTOL

BRISTOL BRASS AND WIND ENSEMBLE. “A Salute to Veterans.” 4 p.m. Highlights include former Willam T. Stortz narrating a James Swearingen piece titled, “Within These Hallowed Halls,” a slide show prepared by Debra Mace, a member of the trombone section, of Bristol veterans and memorials will be shown while the band performs “Whispers from Beyond” by Rossano Galante. Also marches by John Williams, Eric Coates, Karl L. King, and John Philip Sousa. Vocals by the Brass and Wind Choir, Dave Carlson, Mary Lynn Gagnon, Kevin McCauley, Jena Doolittle. Current Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu will address the audience. Chippens Hill Middle School, 551 Peacedale St., Bristol. Free. Monetary donations accepted. Donations will support the band and the Veterans Council. (860) 965-7178. Bbandwe.org