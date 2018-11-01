Obituaries: Helen I. Lamothe

Helen I. (Lambert) Lamothe, 94, of Bristol, widow of Lawrence C. Lamothe, died on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center, Bristol. Helen was born in St. George de Champlain, P.Q., Canada on December 10, 1923 and was a daughter of the late Louis E. and Louise M. (Plourde) Lambert. Helen moved to Bristol in 1944 and was employed at the Bristol Post Office for 18 years before retiring in 1985. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Parish at St. Ann Church, Bristol where she served as a Eucharist Minister and was a member of the Ladies of St. Ann Society. Helen is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law: Robert L. and Jean Lamothe of Whigville and Leonard C. Lamothe of Bristol; two sisters: Lucille Boucher of Berlin, NH and Dorothy Bolia of Lake Winnipesaukee, NH; a brother, George H. Lambert of Hookset, NH; two grandchildren: Jessica Robinson and her husband Scott and Andrew Lamothe; two great grandchildren: Camden and Mason Robinson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Helen was predeceased by four sisters: Angele Poission, Marielle Blais, Theresa LeFebvre, and Irene Patnode and two brothers: Lucien and John Paul Lambert. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 3, 2018, 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church, 215 West Street, Bristol for a Mass of Christian burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 5 and 8 PM. Memorial donations may be made to St. Ann Church, 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Helen’s memorial website at www.funkfuneralhome.com

