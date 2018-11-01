Obituaries: Joseph F. Caccamo

Joseph F. Caccamo, Jr., 76, of Bristol, beloved husband of Croceann (Petrolito)

Caccamo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (October 30, 2018) at Countryside

Manor after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Joe was born in New Britain on

October 28, 1942 and was the son of the late Joseph Caccamo, Sr., and Jane

(Derosia) Caccamo. He was raised in Plainville and graduated from Plainville High

School. He has lived in Bristol since 1969 and owned and operated Plaza Mobile

and Modular Homes with his wife before retiring. Joe was well known in the

mobile and modular home business, having built homes throughout Connecticut and

Rhode Island. Joe was very involved with Bristol youth sports; he was one of the

founders of Bristol girl’s little league softball and coached many of their teams. He

was also active in Bristol Midget Football and with the St. Paul Catholic High

School Booster Club. Later in life, Joe loved to watch his grandchildren play on

their local sports teams. As an avid Red Sox fan, he was able to see the latest

championship. Joe was also involved in local politics for many years and helped to

write the city charter. Joe enjoyed spending many years with his family in

Westerly, RI where he enjoyed boating and fishing. He and his wife hosted annual

pig roasts and picnics and Joe loved to take as many of his friends as he could out to

fish and explore the pond on his boat. He spent many happy evenings on his deck

watching the sunset with family and friends. In addition to his wife, Joe is

survived by four children: Tina Salius and husband, Christopher of Torrington,

Christopher Caccamo and wife, Shelley, of Farmington, Lisa Greenwood and

husband, Timothy, of Simsbury, and Gina Watson and husband, Kevin, of

Farmington; nine grandchildren: Ryne Salius, Megan, Sydney, and Cole Caccamo,

Sam Greenwood, Nathaniel, Luke, Kate, and Brooke Watson; and several nieces and

nephews. He was predeceased by his sister: Antoinette Roccosecca. A Memorial

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (November 2, 2018) at 12:30

PM at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol and will be followed by a

reception at Pagliacci’s Restaurant. A private burial is planned and there are no

calling hours. The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at Countryside

Manor for their kindness and the loving, compassionate care they provided during

Joe’s time with them. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either

Edgewood Little League, or to Little League Challenger Division, 335 Mix St.,

Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is in care of

arrangements. Please visit Joe’s memorial web-site at

www.FunkFuneralHome.com.