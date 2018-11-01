Obituaries: Louise A. Balstad

Louise A. (Clement) Balstad, 84, of Bristol, widow of Robert Balstad, passed away October 27, 2018 at Bristol Hospital. Born on December 31, 1933 in Orono, ME, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Catherine (Gonyer) Clement. Louise worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years, first in Naugatuck, CT, then in northern Vermont. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law Ronald and Bernice Burgess of Naugatuck, CT, Michael and Theresa Burgess of Lisbon, CT, and Brian and Jessica Burgess of Naugatuck, CT; two daughters and sons-in-law Christy and Gerald Benham of Bristol, CT, and Catherine and Bruce Stewart of Bristol, CT; one brother Stephen Clement and his wife Ann of Lake Wales, FL; two sisters Alice Bower and her husband Ray of Lake Wales, FL, and Frances Mishou and her husband Kenneth of Old Town, ME; twenty grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Louise was predeceased by two sons Robert Burgess and Clayton Burgess, Jr., a brother William Clement, a sister Joan Hatch, and a great grandson Chase J. Gaski. A funeral will be held Monday November 5 at 11am at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Orono, ME at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be Sunday, November 4, from 3-5pm at the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com

