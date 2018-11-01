Tons of action to wrap up October

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

There was a ton of scholastic sports action to end the month of October including the regular season conclusion for several teams.

Here’s a quick peak around the city of Bristol:

*The St. Paul Catholic boys soccer team ended the regular season with a 2-1 loss to Crosby on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons had a 10 win campaign (10-3-3) and were one of the eight teams involved in the Naugatuck Valley League Tournament – starting this week. The Falcons are the fifth ranked squad and took on No. 4 Holy Cross on Oct. 29.

*The Bristol Eastern volleyball squad ended the campaign with a 3-0 stomping of Avon behind game scores of 25-23, 25-8, and 25-13. Zoe Lowe slammed down 16 kills and collected 17 kills on the back line. Amber Blais zipped in eight kills and 11 digs while Bella Nozzolillo had seven kills. Olivia Beaudoin dropped in four kills, Alex DiMattia nabbed three aces, and Aliana Rivoira flipped in 36 assists, 10 digs, five aces, and four kills. The Lancers ended the regular season at 15-2 and will participate in both the Central Connecticut Conference and Class L tournaments.

*The St. Paul Catholic volleyball team had one of its best campaigns ever, finishing up at 15-4 and ending the season with a 3-0 sweep of non-conference foe Innovation. Olivia Genovese collected eight kills to lead the Falcons. The squad ended up starting the Naugatuck Valley League tournament last Saturday from the Maltby Street Gymnasium in Bristol against Naugatuck. St. Paul Catholic won that opening NVL tourney contest behind set scores of 25-14, 26-24, and 25-18 over Naugy.

*The Bristol Central volleyball team picked up a 3-0 victory over Plainville with set scores of 25-13, 25-9, and 25-7. Ashley Clark dropped in nine aces as the Rams racked up an impressive 17-3 ledger this year. That’s a top-5 ranking in all the Central Connecticut Conference and the Rams will be one of the featured programs in the CCC Tournament this week.

*Speaking of St. Paul Catholic soccer, the NVL Tournament bound girls squad helped itself out last week with a 9-0 blanking of Ansonia on Monday, Oct. 22. Reagan Davis and Carolyn Del Debbio had two goals apiece for the Bristol outfit. The Falcons outscored Ansonia this past season 17-1 over two matches. St. Paul Catholic ended the regular season with two straight wins – moving to 6-10 on the year, taking three of its final four regular season engagements.