Bristol goes to polls Tuesday

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The 2018 elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and there will be several polling locations around the City of Bristol.

Voting for General Assembly District 77 will be held at Edgewood School, 345 Mix St., Northeast School, 530 Stevens St., Mountain View School, 71 Vera Rd., and Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St.

Voting for General Assembly District 78 will be held at Chippens Hill Middle School, 551 Peacedale St., and West Bristol School, 500 Clark Ave.

Voting for General Assembly District 79 will be held at South Side School, 21 Tuttle Rd., the Elks Lodge, 126 South St., and Greene-Hills School, 718 Pine St.

Running for state representative in the 77th District are Kevin Fuller (Democratic Party) and Cara Pavalock-D’Amato (endorsed by the Republican and Independent parties). In the 78th District, Allen Marko is running on the Democratic ticket, and Whit Betts was endorsed by the Republican and Independent parties. In the 79th District, Christopher Ziogas is running on the Democratic ticket, and David Rackliffe was endorsed by the Republican and Independent parties.

Republican Registrar of Voters, Sharon Krawiecki, said this was the first time that Bristol would have a double-sided ballot. On the front, you will be asked to answer two statewide questions.

The first statewide question asks if the state constitution should be “amended to ensure that all moneys contained in the Special Transportation Fund” should be “used solely for transportation purposes, including the payment of debts” that are “incurred for transportation purposes.” And, if the “sources of funds deposit ed in the Special Transportation Fund be deposited in said fund so long as such sources are authorized by statute to be collected or received by the state.”

The second asks if the state constitution should be “amended to require a public hearing and the enactment of legislation” when considering the “transfer, sale or disposition of state-owned or state-controlled real property or interests in real property,” and, “if such property is under the custody or control of the Department of Agriculture of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, that such enactment of legislation be passed by a two-thirds vote” of the General Assembly.

On the backside of your ballot will be six questions exclusive to Bristol, dealing with the work conducted by the Charter Revision Commission.

The first question is in regards to the staggering of terms for members of the Board of Education, and asks if the terms should be staggered “so that only five of nine members are elected in one election year and only four of nine members are elected in the next election year,” which would alternate with each election that follows.

Next, voters will be asked if a new section should be added to the City Charter, regarding the prohibition of “workplace harassment by elected and appointed officials.”

The third question asks if sewage disposal should be transferred from the Public Works Department to the Water Department.

Next is the creation of a “personnel committee” as “an advisory review panel,” changing the title of “the director of personnel” to “the director of human resources,” and should the “director’s qualifications be removed from the Charter?”

The next question asks if joint meeting of the Board of Finance and the City Council should be renamed, from “joint board” to “joint meeting.”

And finally, should the “procedures and authority for bonding be clarified to include bonds, notes, and other obligations?”

Running for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, are Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz on the Democratic ticket. They were also endorsed by the Working Families Party. On the Republican ticket is the pairing of Bob Stefanowski and Joe Markley, who were also endorsed by the Independent Party. Running on the Libertarian ticket are Rodney Hanscomb and Jeffrey Thibeault. Mark Stewart Greenstein and John Demitrus are running on the Amigos Constitution Liberty ticket. And, Oz Griebel and Monte E. Frank will be running as their own party: the Griebel Frank for CT party.

Voters will choose between incumbent Christopher S. Murphy, with the endorsement of the Democratic and Working Families parties, Matthew Corey, on the Republican ticket, Richard Lion, on the Libertarian ticket, and Jeff Russell, on the Green Party ticket, for the U.S. Senate.

Hoping to be win the first district U.S. representative seat are incumbent John B. Larson, endorsed by the Democratic Party and the Working Families Party, Jennifer T. Nye, on the Republican ticket, and Thomas McCormick, representing the Green Party.

Running for state senator in the 31st district are Henri Martin, endorsed by the Republican and Independent parties, and Christopher A. Wright, on the Democratic ticket.

The position of secretary of state is also on the ballot. Denise W. Merrill will be seeking re-election, and has been endorsed by the Democratic and Working Families parties. Susan Chapman has been endorsed by the Republican and Independent parties, Heather Lynn Sylvestre Gwynn was endorsed by the Libertarian party, and S. Michael DeRosa was endorsed by the Green party.

Running for the position of treasurer are Shawn Wooden, endorsed by Democratic and Working Families, Thad Gray, endorsed by Republican and Independent, and Jesse Brohinsky, on the Libertarian ticket.

Running for comptroller are Kevin Lembo, on the Democratic and Working Families tickets, Kurt Miller, on the Republican and Independent tickets, Paul Passarelli, on the Libertarian ticket, and Edward G. Heflin, for the Green Party.

Running for attorney general are William Tong, on the Democratic and Working Families tickets, Sue Hatfield, on the Republican and Independent tickets, and Peter D. Goselin, for the Green party.

Running for judge of probate in the Bristol district is Andre Dorval, endorsed by the Democratic party.

Krawiecki and Kevin McCauley, Democratic Registrar of Voters, are also running for re-election as registrars of voters.

The print edition of the Observer next will be going to press prior to the availability of election results. The unofficial election results will be posted on www.bristolobserver.com, on election night. The official election results will be published, once they have been signed-off by the City Clerk and submitted to the Secretary of State’s office..