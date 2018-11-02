Police blotter for Nov. 2

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- David Thomas Brady, 24, of 151 Cheshire Rd., Meriden, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 19, and charged with second degree criminal damage to landlord’s property.
- Cora Dever, 45, of 10 Haig Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 19, and charged with animal nuisance.
- Deanna M. Levitt, 24, of 21 Pratt St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 19, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia less than one-half ounce of cannabis, and first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance.
- Victor Manuel Negron, 35, of 160 Springdale St., Meriden, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 19, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing.
- Mauricio Olivo, 26, of 49 Jefferson Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 19, and charged with failure to stop for a school bus.
- Bryce Alexander Buinickas, 22, of 67 Wooding St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 20, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.
- Miguel Colom, 21, of 194 Newell Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 21, and charged with disorderly conduct, violation of a protective order, and assault on a victim aged at least 60 years.
- Carlos R. Delvalle, 53, of 142 Willis St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 21, and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and third degree strangulation.
- Megan Mcgoldrick, 37, of 185 Clay St., Thomaston, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 21, and charged with third degree criminal trespassing, second degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit second degree larceny.
- Daniel Paone, 64, of 194 Newell Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 21, and charged with disorderly conduct, and second degree threatening.
- Elmer Vazquez, 45, of 301 King St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 21, and charged with risk of injury or risk or impairing the morals of a child, second degree breach of peace, second degree assault, and third degree assault.
- Michael J. White, 22, of 270 Capen St., Hartford, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 21, and charged with sale of a narcotic substance, and conspiracy to commit the sale of a narcotic substance.
- Dawn Marie Bald, 49, of 53 Bradley St., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 22, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Dwight Leon Dimock, 39, of Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 22, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing.
- Jaime Marie Gerry, 30, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 22, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Phillip Laurentano, 26, 113 Stewart St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 22, and charged with not having a dog or cat rabies vaccination, failure to license dog, and animal nuisance.
- Mark Lawrence Radtke, 34, of 65 Hotchkiss Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 22, and charged with failure to renew registration, following too close, not having insurance, and interfering with an officer.
- Chad A. Benkert, 47, of 480 Main St, Apt. 21, Willimantic, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 23, and charged with first degree failure to appear.
- Stacey L. Berry, 42, of 148 Riverside Ave., Terryville, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 23, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Fritz Lockwood, 41, of 27 Finn St., Winstead, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 23, and charged with first degree failure to appear.
- Marek S. Nowak, 56, of 84 Colony St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 23, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Ana N. Jones, 18, of 29 Benham St., Apt. G, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 24, and charged with creating a public disturbance.
- Dayana L. Morales, 20, of 214 West St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 24, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Chanttel Enid Ruiz, 18, of 29 Benham St., Apt. G, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 24, and charged with creating a public disturbance.
- Roman Warycha, 44, of 77 Blakeslee St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 24, and charged with criminal attempt of third degree burglary, and third degree criminal mischief.
- Gary Douglass Burton, 19, of 49 Norton St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 25, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Leidy Florez-Diaz, 33, of 83 Wolcott St., Apt. 1F, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 25, and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree violation of a protective order, and third degree assault.
- Dennis King, 49, of 70 Gaylord St., Apt. 410, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 25, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Gary Douglass Burton, 19, 49 Norton St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 26, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and second degree violation of conditions of release.
- Marvin Mack, 34, of 236 East St., Apt. C, Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 26, and charged with violation of probation.
- Jose Silva-Reyes, 34, of 72 Broad St., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 26, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and following too close.
- Alex Tsiongas, 23, of 135 Village St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 26, and charged with violation of a town ordinance.
- Derek Malik Whitehead, 22, of 132 Dorothy Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 26, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and less than one-half ounce of cannabis, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Taylor Breault, 25, of 9 Fox Den Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 27, and charged with traveling unreasonably fast, and operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
- Christopher Dupont, 26, of 560 Burlington Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 27, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
- Sarah E. McCahill, 27, of 63 Milford St., Burlington, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 27, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.
- Kenneth McIntosh, 33, of 44 Lurton St., New Britain, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 27, and charged with second degree failure to appear, and failure to obey a control signal.
- Aliciarose M. Lockery, 22, of 59 Burlington Ave., Apt. F, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 28, and charged with traveling unreasonably fast, engaging police in pursuit, illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence for the third subsequent time, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without an ignition device, failure to drive right, failure to obey a control signal, and failure to obey a stop sign.
- Lori M. Pandell, 53, of 25 Washington St., Apt. U2, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 28, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Lisa Ann Breton, 40, of 15 Martin Trl., Wallingford, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 29, and charged with traveling too fast for conditions, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and not having insurance.