Donate to needy as you cast your ballot

The City of Bristol is hoping voters come to the polls on Election Day, Nov. 6 with some change in their pocket, or a canned good item to donate to local food pantries at the polling place.

St. Vincent DePaul does not have sufficient funding to operate its Winter Overflow Shelter from Dec. 1 through March 1 particularly on those nights that the Governor announces that the Extreme Cold Weather Protocol is in effect, said a press release from the mayor’s office.

Over the summer, the release said, the city also saw a reduction in the number of soup kitchens when the Christian Fellowship Center closed their kitchen on Prospect Street, increasing the demand at Zion Lutheran and Salvation Army soup kitchens, as well as at the Brian’s Angels and Agape House drop-in centers.

The mayor’s office announced there will be barrels donated by the Bristol Post Office for food donations and a secure container in which cash or check donations made payable to St. Vincent DePaul may be placed. Volunteers will monitor the barrels throughout the day and bring tems to the United Way for eventual disbursement to the local soup kitchens and food pantries.

Additionally, the release said, the city has enlisted the support of the United Way of West Central Connecticut as well as high school volunteers, various PTAs, and Bristol Girl Scout Troops, who are selling cookies at various polling places to help.

City Hall employees will conduct a Friday Dress Down fundraiser in November, where the funds will be given to St. Vincent DePaul. The United Way is also conducting its Joy of Sharing Food Drive where canned goods and non-perishable food items may be dropped off at their offices on November 7 and 8.

On Nov. 9 and 10, the Knights of Columbus will hold a “Yes We Can” 24 Hour Marathon canned good collection drive from 2 p.m. on Friday to 2 p.m. on Saturday at St. Gregory the Great Church at the corner of Maltby and Stafford Avenue.

All money collected will be designated to the Winter Overflow at St. Vincent DePaul. If additional funds are raised beyond that need, it will be distributed to the City of Bristol’s Department of Youth & Community Services, or gift cards and bus passes will be purchased.

