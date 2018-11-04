Fire report for Nov. 2

The Bristol Fire Dept. reported the following incidents..

Oct. 12.

200 Blakeslee St., lock out.

1660 Stafford Ave., assisting police or other government agencies.

Queen and Prospect streets, power line down.

62 Phelps Rd., power line down.

266 Wolcott Rd., power line down.

299 Beths Ave., electrical wiring and or equipment.

332 Beths Ave., emergency medical services.

115 Poitras Rd., alarm system sounded.

18 Woodbine St., lock out.

81 Field St., no incident found on arrival.

Memorial Blvd. and Riverside Ave., motor vehicle accident.

Oct. 13

77 Winding Brook Rd., water evacuation.

Pine St. and Middle St., vehicle accident.

45 Nicholas Dr., smoke detector activation, no fire.

274 Brewster Rd., vehicle accident.

51 Broderick Rd., alarm system activation.

Rustic Terrace and Farmington Avenue, motor vehicle accident.

42 Joseph St., alarm system sounded.

Oct. 14

King St. and Fourth St., vehicle accident.

206 Castle Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

59 W. Washington St., lock out.

66 Minnesota Ln., good intent call.

43 School St., assist police or other government agencies.

Oct. 15

39 Pleasant Ave., carbon monoxide incident.

750 Clark Ave., detector activation, no fire.

50 Emmett St., alarm sounded.

215 West St., detector activation, no fire.

807 Jerome Ave., good intent call.

217 Fall Mountain Rd., electrical wiring and or equipment.

Stafford Avenue and Maltby Street, vehicle accident.

16 Willis St., smoke detector activation.

153 Gridley St., smoke or odor removal.

436 West St., lock out.

Oct. 16

270 Riverside Ave., vehicle accident.

34 Ronzo Rd., false alarm or false call.

2 Dallas Ave., arcing, shorted electrical.

26 Lois St., hazardous condition.

458 Broad St., accident, potential accident.

597 Farmington Ave., oil or other combustible.

750 Clark Ave., alarm system activation.

31 Norris Dr., lock out.

170 Riverside Ave., assist police or other government agency.

73 Sherman St., motor vehicle accident.

98 Woodland St., alarm system sounded.

Oct. 17

1461 Farmington Ave., sprinkler activation, no fire.

180 Riverside Ave., vehicle accident.

12 Dudley St., assist police or other government agency.

718 Pine St., HazMat release investigation.

25 West St., fire.

502 South St., cooking fire, confined.

651 Middle St., vehicle accident.

51 Broderick Rd., carbon monoxide incident.

Oct. 18

122 Beths Ave., lock out.

51 Broderick Rd., carbon monoxide incident.

685 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident.

214 Longview Ave., detector activation, no fire.

1389 Stafford Ave., dispatched and cancelled en route.

109 Page Ave., fuel burner or boiler malfunction.

597 Middle St., vehicle accident.

=Oct. 19

51 Broderick Rd., hazardous condition.

135 Perkins St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

94 Grove St., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

110 Middle St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

33 Pratt St., powerline down.

360 Farmington Ave., dispatched and cancelled en route.

113 Page Ave., unauthorized burning.

111 Debra Ln., smoke or odor removal.

47 Nicholas Dr., central station, malicious false alarm.

115 Peacedale St., unauthorized burning.

Oct., 20

56 James P Casey Rd., hazardous condition.

409 Broad St., building or structure weakened or collapsed.

93 Long Ln., building fire.

133 Wolcott St., carbon monoxide incident.

Oct. 21

295 Redstone Hill Rd., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

Farmington Ave., and King St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Columbus Ave., and Farmington Ave., accident, potential accident.

52 Sheila Ct., system malfunction.

Oct. 22

13 Mellen St., lock-out.

212 Surrey Dr., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

484 Brook St., powerline down.

56 Soucy Dr., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

126 Hoover Ave., hazardous condition.

235 Maxine Rd., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

625 Willis St., passenger vehicle fire.

Oct. 23

91 Riverside Ave., electrical wiring/equipment problem.

410 Emmett St., person in distress.

99 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

70 Knoll St., oil or other combustible liquid spill.

128 South Main St., cover assignment, standby, moveup.

24 Benham St., unauthorized burning.

Pine St., and Marion St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

60 Middle St., good intent call.

12 Hurley Commons, CO detector activation due to malfunction.

Oct. 24

19 Field St., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

45 Pleasant St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

121 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

78 Mines Rd., powerline down.

173 Crown St., powerline down.

285 Mix St., EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injuries.

484 West St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Oct. 25

52 Sheila Ct., overpressure rupture of steam boiler.

99 Maple Ave., lock-out.

57 Washington St., electrical wiring/equipment problem.

Willis Street and East Road, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

45 Hawthorne St., special type of incident.

88 Garden St., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

55 Beths Ave., building fire.

Main Street and Memorial Boulevard, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

935 Middle St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Oct. 26

Mountain Road and Middle Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.