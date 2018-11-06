Obituaries: Betty V. Wheeler

Betty V. (Hawthorne) Wheeler, 78, of Bristol, died on Friday (November

2, 2018) at Yale/New Haven Smilow Center. Betty was born in Bristol on

December 16, 1939 and was a daughter of the late Miles and Bessie

(McGray) Hawthorne. Born in Bristol, she was raised in New Brunswick,

Canada before returning to Bristol as a young lady. She was a computer

supervisor at Hartford Steam Boiler before retiring and was a member of

the Heritage United Pentecostal Church family. Betty is survived by her

daughter: Roberta “Cookie” Rohner of Bartonsville, PA; a granddaughter:

Shannon Way and husband, Tom, of Thomaston; daughter-in-law:

Barbara Wheeler; brothers and sisters in Canada; and many nieces and

nephews. She was predeceased by her sons, David Bruce Wheeler and

infant Robert Dwight Patton. Relatives and friends may call at Funk

Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday (November 5, 2018)

between 7 and 8:30 PM followed by a memorial service commencing at

8:30 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of

flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heritage United Pentecostal

Church, 48 Lewis St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Betty’s memorial

website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com