Obituaries: Elizabeth L. Bissell

Elizabeth L. Bissell, 91 of Bristol, widow of John W. “Bill” Bissell passed away on Friday November 2, 2018.

She was born on October 26, 1927 the daughter of the late Charles and Harriet Scott.

Mrs. Bissell worked for A&P for many years before becoming a server for the Bristol Public School cafeterias.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Linda Johnson of WA; her son Jim Bissell of Goshen; her brother and sister-in-law Ed and Judy Scott of Cheshire; her sister and brother-in-law Cora and Kent Peckham of West Haven; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday November 8, 2018 from 10 AM until 11 AM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol followed by the funeral service at 11 AM. Burial will be held on Saturday November 10, 2018 at 11AM at West Cemetery, Pound St. Bristol.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Elizabeth’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.