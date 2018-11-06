Obituaries: John S. Castiola

John S. Castiola, 81, of Terryville, husband of Ermine (Cassella) Castiola passed away November 2, 2018 at Touchpoints of Farmington.

John was born January 3, 1937 in New Britain, CT, son of the late John J. and Anna (Smith) Castiola. Prior to his

retirement he was the owner and operator of Harjon Mfg. of Bristol. He loved his children, grandchildren, animals,

the NY Yankees and classic cars.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter, Veronica Giroux and her husband Jeff of Glastonbury; his son,

John Castiola of Durango CO; his brothers, Edward Castiola of Southington, James Castiola of Terryville; his sisters,

Theresa Luther of Terryville, Stephanie Mensel of Terryville; his grandchildren Ben, Alex and Zoey Giroux. He also

leaves several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10AM on Thursday at St. Casimir Church, Terryville. Scott Funeral Home, 169

Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) 366 Main St.,

Terryville CT 06786 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959

www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com