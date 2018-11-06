Obituaries: Pierre A. Duquette

Pierre A. Duquette, of Bristol, died on Friday (November 2, 2018).

Pierre was born in Province of Quebec, Canada, and was one of ten

children of the late Adjutor Duquette and Lucienne Perreault. He

resided in Bristol since 1967 and worked for General Electric and Colt

Industries. Pierre is survived by five brothers and sisters all residing in

the Province of Quebec; and many nieces, nephews, and friends in

Bristol. He was predeceased by four siblings. Relatives and friends

may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Thursday

(November 8, 2018) between 10 and 11:30 AM followed by words of

remembrance. Please visit Pierre’s memorial web-site

at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.