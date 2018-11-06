Youth cabinet to learn about public works

The Mayor’s Youth Cabinet next meeting will focus on the day to day operations of the Department of Public Works’ Streets Division on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

Youth Members should meet no later than 5:40 p.m. at City Hall in the First Floor Meeting Room (outside Council Chambers). During the presentation, the Youth Cabinet will engage in discussions surrounding snow operations-including how city officials decide whether there will be school, regular maintenance, curbing projects and catch basins—all part of the Streets Division of the Public Works Department.

Bristol young people, ages 10-18, are invited to be part of the Mayor’s Youth Cabinet. The purpose is to connect young people with their government and also allow them to have input on issues that affect them. The meetings are held each month before the City Council Meeting. There are different topics each month, and some guest speakers. The meetings are 45 minutes in length, and members can opt to stay for a part of the City Council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. This is not a series. Young people are free to attend any or all as their schedules allow.

As with all Youth Cabinet events, RSVP all participants can be accommodated.

Nutmeg TV will be taping the Youth Cabinet and airing episodes on their public access station. Participants will be asked to have parent/guardians sign waivers clearing them to be part of the television production. Copies of the releases and RSVPs can be requested in advance by calling the Mayor’s Office at (860)584-6520.