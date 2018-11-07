2018 Midterm Election Results (unofficial)

By Taylor Murchison-Gallagher

The unofficial results of the 2018 midterm election are now available.

The new governor of the state of Connecticut is Bob Stefanowski, who secured approximately 50 percent of the votes, as did newly elected Lt. governor, Joe Markley.

Chosen by Bristol voters to represent Connecticut as a U.S. Senator is Chris Murphy, and representing the first congressional district in U.S. Congress is John Larson.

Elected as state senator of the 31 Senatorial district is Henri Martin. In General Assembly District 77, Cara Pavalock-D’Amato beat Kevin Fuller. In District 78, Whit Betts beat Allen Marko. In District 79, Chris Ziogas beat David Rackliffe.

For the position of Secretary of State, Bristol voted for Denise Merrill. As Treasurer, Thad Gray was elected. And, Sue Hatfield will serve as CT’s new Attorney General.

Andre Dorval, running unopposed, was elected as Judge of Probate.

Sharon Krawiecki was re-elected as Bristol Republican Registrar of Voters, and Kevin McCauley was re-elected as Bristol Democratic Registrar of Voters.

These unofficial results were made available by the Connecticut Secretary of State website. Once available, the official results will reported.