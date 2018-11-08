Obituaries: Fred Thomas Senetcen

Fred Thomas Senetcen, 60, of Terryville, husband of Lynnette (Raymond) Senetcen passed away November 6, 2018 with his family at his side.

Tom was born June 23, 1958 in Bristol, CT, son of the late Fred “Pat” Senetcen and Anna (Kowal) Senetcen. Prior to his illness he was the Director of EMS at Bristol Hospital.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Danielle & Kelsey Schroyer of Plainville; his granddaughter, Maggie Grace Schroyer; his brothers Paul and David Senetcen and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sons, Christopher Thomas and Aaron Kyle and brother, James Senetcen.

Funeral services will be held 10AM on Saturday November 10, 2018 at Grace Baptist Church, Bristol. Burial will be in Forestville Cemetery, Forestville. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Friday from 6 to 8PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 65 High Ridge Rd., Box 395, Stamford, CT 06905. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com