Obituaries: George B. Ricci

George B. Ricci, 81, of Forestville, passed away on Monday, November 5, 2018. He was born on October 8, 1937 in Bristol.

George was the loving husband of his late wife Jean K. Ricci, who passed away in 2016. He enjoyed traveling and had a passion for politics and antiques.

George leaves behind his friends Dave Palaia of Bristol and Timothy Chapulis of Litchfield and several loved ones here and abroad.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 12, 2018 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol from 10AM until 10:45 AM followed by a procession to St. Matthew, 120 Church Ave., Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate.

