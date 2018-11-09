Kids listings, starting Nov. 9

SATURDAY, NOV. 10

BRISTOL

FIELD TRIP TO NEW BRITAIN MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART. Held by the Children’s Department of the Bristol Public Library. 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Meet at the museum for a free tour and art adventure. Admission is free. Register by calling (860) 584-7787 ext. 6.

BLACK BEARS AT BARNES. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Learn about black bears. Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. Members, $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and up. Non-members, $10 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and up.

NOV. 10, 17

BRISTOL

HOLIDAY DECORATING DAYS. Saturday, Nov. 10, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (lunch provided). Saturday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m. to noon. Indian Rock Nature Preserve, 501 Wolcott Rd., Bristol. RSVP. Adults and students welcome. (860) 583-1234, eoconnell@elcct.org

SUNDAY, NOV. 11

BRISTOL

FAMILY TRAIL MAINTENANCE DAY. 1 to 4 p.m. Volunteers needed to work on the White Blazed Trail putting down mulch, creating small bridges/ walkways over wet areas, trimming shrubs and moving downed trees. Suitable for families with kids 12 and up. Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. RSVP. (860) 583-1234, eoconnell@elcct.org

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 14

BRISTOL

MISS KATIE FROM FOOD EXPLORERS. 10 a.m. Visit the library to help make and eat a healthy snack. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6.

THURSDAY, NOV. 15

BRISTOL

YOGA WITH JEN. 10 a.m. children learn yoga poses and hear fun stories. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, www.BristolLib.com

NOV. 20-FEB. 12

PLAINVILLE

BASKETBALL PROGRAM. For boys and girls in grades 2 and 3. Participants will be taught basketball rules, and teamwork. Clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 20: grade two, 6:15 to 7 p.m. and grade 3, 7:15 to 8 p.m. at Linden Street School, gym, Plainville. Practices and games are held Mondays and Tuesdays, from Nov. 26 to Dec. 18 and from Jan. 7 to Feb. 12. $30. Plainvillect.recdesk.com. In person payment options at Recreation Department, Plainville.

SATURDAY, DEC. 1

PLAINVILLE

CO-ED YOUTH BASKETBALL PROGRAM. Begins Saturday, 12 to 1 p.m. For grades 4 to 8. Participants will be taught fundamentals and will participate in league play. All individuals will play regardless of ability. Register on Dec. 1 or stop by the Recreation Department to fill out a form. Plainville High School, Wood Gym, Plainville. No fee. (860) 747-6022.

NOW to DEC. 13

BRISTOL

HOME SCHOOL CLUB. Thursdays, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 29, Dec. 13. Explore health and wellness. Ages 5 to 12. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. Free. (860) 584-7790.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

YOUTH GROUPS FOR 6TH to 12TH GRADE. 6 to 7:30 p.m. September to May. Active youth groups meet weekly for games, special events, volunteer opportunities and group discussions about faith, family, and real-life issues facing teens. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. (860) 402-7555.

FALL STORY TIMES FOR 1’S AND 2’S. Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. (860) 584-7790.

FALL STORY TIMES FOR 3’S, 4’S AND 5’S. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. (860) 584-7790.