Miscellaneous listings starting Nov. 9

FRIDAY, NOV. 9

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 5 p.m. Sheraton Hotel, 100 Capital Blvd., Rocky Hill. No charge. (860) 836-6906.

10TH ANNUAL VETERANS’ COFFEE SOCIAL. 9 a.m. Open to all who have served, their families, their supporters. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790. Free.

SATURDAY, NOV. 10

BRISTOL

THIRD ANNUAL BIZARRE BAZAAR. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Variety of items to purchase by artists and artisans. Get jump start on holiday shopping. Two floors of 30 exhibitors. Arts and crafts area for children. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $1 and includes free carousel rides for children. www.thecarouselmuseum.org, (860) 585-5411.

HOLIDAY FAIR. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crafts, lunch, bake table with a cookie walk, raffles, attic treasures, books, plants. Children’s corner. Photographs with Santa. Gizmo, the K9 First Responder from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol. (860) 620-4166.

SUNDAY, NOV. 11

BRISTOL

AL FENTON BIG BAND VETERAN’S DAY DANCE. 7:30 p.m. A night of celebration, dance, and big band era music. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $15. www.thecarouselmuseum.org, (860) 585-5411.

TUESDAY, NOV. 13

PLAINVILLE

OPEN HOUSE SESSIONS FOR PROSPECTIVE FOSTER PARENTS. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wheeler Clinic, 88 East St., Plainville. (860) 793-7277, FosterCarePrograms@wheelerclinic.org

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 14

BRISTOL

WINE AND SIGN NIGHT. 7 to 9 p.m., Delish Lounge, 12 East Main St., Forestville. Mysignsyourwords.com

THURSDAY, NOV. 15

BRISTOL

GEORGE E. MOULTHROP, AMATEUR PHOTOGRAPHER AND BRISTOL VISUAL HISTORIAN. 6 p.m. Presentation by Tom Dickau, Bristol historian. First in a series of multi-media presentations utilizing hundreds of Bristol/ Forestville images. Moulthrop captured the visual history of Bristol from the late 19th and early 20th century. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

FRIDAY, NOV. 16

BRISTOL

SINGLES MOONGLOW DANCE. 7 to 11 p.m. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 8 p.m., buffet. Dance. Door prizes. Dress to impress. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $17. (860) 463-6906.

NOV. 16-17

BRISTOL

98TH YANKEE PEDDLAR FAIR. Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Apple fritters, bakery, cookies, craft shoppe, grille and soups. Vendors sell artificial wreaths, children’s books and clothes, dolls, jams, jewelry purses, yarn crafts, Yule logs, more. Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville. Breakfast is $5 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under. Asburyypfair2018@gmail.com, (860) 584-0529.

SUNDAY, NOV. 18

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 11 a.m. MDC Reservoir No. 6, Albany Avenue, West Hartford. No charge for walk. (860) 463-6906.

SATURDAY, NOV. 24

PLAINVILLE

CRAFTERS WANTED. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Applications accepted. The Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Red Stone Hill, Plainville. For application, email office@plainvilleumc.org, (860) 747-2328, (860) 747-1262.

SATURDAY, DEC. 1

PLAINVILLE

BUS TRIP TO WRENTHAM PREMIUM OUTLETS MALL. Sponsored by The Woman’s Club of Plainville. 8 a.m., bus leaves from in front of the Plainville Library. 4:30 p.m., bus leaves Wrentham Mall. 6:30 p.m., bus returns to library. $38 and includes transportation to and from mall, driver’s tip, BINGO, raffle prizes; a movie and bottled water. Bring a cooler with snacks and drinks. Bus will be available to store purchases. Reserve. Send checks made out to the Woman’s Club of Plainville by Nov. 23 to Linda Prelli, 16 Dairy Farm Rd., Portland, CT 06480. Seats are limited.

BRISTOL

MATTHEW SCHOOL HAS ANNUAL CRAFT/ VENDOR SHOW. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Still accepting vendors and crafters. Over 30 vendors and crafters, raffles, refreshments, and letters to Santa for the little ones. St. Matthew School, 33 Welch Dr., Bristol.

TUESDAY, DEC. 18

BRISTOL

‘EDWARDS TWINS HOLIDAY SHOW’ BUSH TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. West Chester Broadway Theatre, Elmsford, N.Y. Lunch included. $109 per person. Deadline, Nov. 18. (860) 584-1020.

NOW to DEC. 14

BRISTOL

LIBRARY TAI CHI CLASS. 9 a.m. on Fridays. (No class Nov. 23). All levels. Beginners welcome. RSVP for whole session or drop-in for single classes. Courtesy of Bristol Tai Chi Club and Dragon’s Wing Tai Chi and Qigong. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2007.

NOW to NOV. 30

BRISTOL

‘GOLD STAR TRIBUTE.’ Special Bristol History Room exhibit. On loan from the Memorial Military Museum. Honors the memory of Bristol’s World War II Gold Star families. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Open during regular hours and Saturday, Nov. 24 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. No charge (860) 584-7787.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

DROP-IN NEEDLE ARTS. 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring your knitting, crocheting, or other needle art projects to work on as you socialize, share tips, and tricks, learn something new, and enjoy some coffee. Plainville Public Library, conference room, 56 East Main St., Plainville.