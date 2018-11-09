Music listings starting Nov. 9

SATURDAY, NOV. 10

OTHER

MURDEROUS CHANTEUSE/ JENNIFER HILL. Rough Draft, Hamden.

SOUTHINGTON

THE AMISH OUTLAWS. 9 p.m. Crystal Bees Entertainment Center, 240 Spring St., Southington.

CUP OF GRACE COFFEEHOUSE AND VETERANS DAY BEEF STEW DINNER. 7 p.m. Musical performance by A Simple Life, with special guest appearance by Ed Little. Cup of Grace Coffeehouse, Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. (860) 402-7555. www.gracebaptistct.com

BRISTOL

ANDREW MCKNIGHT. 7 p.m. Singer/songwriters, guitarist. House concert. $20. For address of venue, email amybreak@aol.com and leave contact info. www.andrewmcknight.net

SUNDAY, NOV. 11

BRISTOL

BRISTOL BRASS AND WIND ENSEMBLE. “A Salute to Veterans.” 4 p.m. Highlights include former William T. Stortz narrating a James Swearingen piece titled, “Within These Hallowed Halls,” a slide show prepared by Debra Mace, a member of the trombone section, of Bristol veterans and memorials will be shown while the band performs “Whispers from Beyond” by Rossano Galante. Also marches by John Williams, Eric Coates, Karl L. King, and John Philip Sousa. Vocals by the Brass and Wind Choir, Dave Carlson, Mary Lynn Gagnon, Kevin McCauley, Jena Doolittle. Current Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu will address the audience. Chippens Hill Middle School, 551 Peacedale St., Bristol. Free. Monetary donations accepted. Donations will support the band and the Veterans Council. (860) 965-7178. Bbandwe.org

OTHER

THE PLAINVILLE WIND ENSEMBLE. 2 p.m. “The Greatest Generation.” Welte Auditorium, Central Connecticut State University, New Britain. Concert attendees are welcome to donate a toy.