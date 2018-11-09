Obituaries: Josephine Irene Taylor

Josephine Irene Taylor, 93, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. She was born on March 18, 1925 in Bristol, a daughter of the late Joseph and Stella Tarnowski.

Josephine was the loving wife of her late husband, George H. Taylor, who passed away in 2017. Josie loved food and socializing, enjoyed her family and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room.

Josephine is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Joanne and David Kalt of VA; her son and daughter-in-law George V. Taylor and Susie Kelly Taylor; her grandchildren Adam Taylor Kalt and Erica Taylor Madsen, and her great-grandchildren, Mateo W. Kalt, Avery Taylor Madsen and Eli Taylor Madsen. Josie’s cat, Jimmy Taylor, has been lovingly adopted by George and Susie. She is predeceased by five siblings.

Calling hours will be held on Monday November 12, 2018 at 10AM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville followed by the funeral service at 11AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bristol Hospice, 222 Main Street PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 06010.

