Performance listings, starting Nov. 9

NOV. 16-18

BRISTOL

‘THE PENNY DREADFULS.’ Performed by St. Paul Catholic High School performing arts department. Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. www.spchs.com

SATURDAY, DEC. 1

BRISTOL

THE 15TH ANNUAL SHOWCASE OF STARS. 7 p.m. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol.

NOW to NOV. 11

OTHER

‘FIDDLER ON THE ROOF.’ Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. www.Bushnell.org