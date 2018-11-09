Police blotter for Nov. 9

The Bristol police reported the following arrests:

Autumn Carlson, 30, of 318 South St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 15, and charged with disorderly conduct.

Dennis King, 49, of 70 Gaylord St., Apt. 410, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 15, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Antoni Matthews, 24, of 96 Chestnut St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 15, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plate, and not having insurance.

Domingo Arocho, 23, of 18 S. Whitney St., Hartford, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 16, and charged with attempt to obtain controlled drugs in violation of a prohibition act, and criminal attempt to obtain controlled drugs.

George W. Beland, 50, of 40 Matthews St., Apt. 6A, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 16, and charged with failure to verify a change of address with the sex offender registry.

Kenneth Elyosius, 65, 42 Andrews St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 16, and charged with second degree burglary, second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, second degree harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Caleb Guinn, 18, of 2203 Flannigan Dr., Glastonbury, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 16, and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree stalking, and conspiracy to commit second degree assault.

Josue Melendez-Martinez, 18, of 20 Pierce St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 16, and charged with traveling too fast for conditions, engaging police in pursuit, evading responsibility of physical injury, failure to signal on a restricted turn, operation of a motor vehicle without a license, failure to have lights lit or devices illuminated, risk of injury or risk or impairing the morals of a child, conspiracy to commit the use of a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission, second degree criminal troving, and first degree reckless endangerment.

Roger Patterson, 54, of 6 Crown St., Apt. 8, Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 16, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Patricia Ramos, 20, of 1547 Barnum Ave., Bridgeport, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 16, and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree stalking, conspiracy to commit second degree assault, and third degree assault.

Jack Rivette, 18, of 85 North Mountain Rd., Canton, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 16, and charged with interfering with an officer, second degree breach of peace, second degree stalking, and conspiracy to commit second degree assault.

La’shaveeya Santavenere, 19, of 3747 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 16, and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree stalking, and conspiracy to commit second degree assault.

Max Taylor Svenningsen, 42, of 37 Collins Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 16, and charged with third degree criminal mischief, and second degree criminal troving.

Charles Joseph Wandlaincourt, 39, of 253 Main St., Terryville, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 16, and charged with violation of deadly weapon registration requirements.

Jenine M. Cipriani, 47, of 57 Hull St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 17, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, and making an improper turn.

Samantha M. Clemens, 34, of 76 Barlow St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 17, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

April C. Levesque, 34, of 579 Emmett St., Apt. C8, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 17, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Christopher John McMullan, 25, of 36 Willis St., Apt. 6A, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 17, and charged with creating a public disturbance.

Matthew Pardo, 49, of 133 Federal St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 17, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Max Taylor Svenningsen, 42, of 37 Collins Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 17, and charged with first degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, and assault on a peace officer of fire officer or emergency medical services worker.

Aaron D. Bouffard, 30, of 102 Butternut Ln., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 18, and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and third degree strangulation.

Jelany M. Fontanez, 27, of 47 Murray Rd., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 18, and charged with interfering with an officer.

Mikal McConahay, 20, of 344 Main St., Terryville, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 18, and charged with creating a public disturbance.

Caroline M. O’Neill, 43, of 15 Roberts St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 18, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.

David Seimers, 57, of 20 Russ Ln., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 18, and charged with failure to vaccinate for rabies, and failure to license a dog.