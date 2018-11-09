Veterans to be saluted Sunday

By TAYLOR

American Legion Post 2 has organized a bell ringing ceremony to take place across the City of Bristol for Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11.

Throughout Bristol on that day, there will be celebrations to remember those who have fallen in battle. This will include the ceremonial ringing of a bell on North Main Street, by the Fire Department, as well as a ceremony that will take place at Chippens Hill Middle School.

Those wishing to attend the ceremony at CHMS are asked to arrive by 10:30 a.m., as the ceremony will begin promptly at 11 a.m.

Later in the day, CHMS will host a wind ensemble performance that is set to begin at 4:00 PM.

At dusk, Post 2 will hold a luminary lighting on the sidewalk of the Memorial Boulevard to honor all veterans.

The Bristol Military Museum, according to Post member, Neal Supranovich, will also be taking part in the festivities.

The museum will “have a WWI display of boys from Bristol who fought in WWI,” according to Supranovich. “Their uniforms, pictures, and letters home… it has also set up a second display in the history room at the Bristol library honoring four boys from Bristol who earned Purple Hearts.”