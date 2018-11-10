Interfaith community to host Thanksgiving service

Members of the Bristol Area Association of Ministry and the Bristol Interfaith Coalition invite the public Wednesday, Nov. 21 to Prospect United Methodist Church for the annual interfaith Thanksgiving service.

This annual tradition brings Bristol’s faith communities together to give thanks and to help community members in need.

Last year’s attendance was over 200— with dozens of bags of food donated and several hundred dollars raised.

This year’s ceremony will be kept to less than hour with a communal dessert buffet afterwards. The program will include prayer, songs and readings in multiple languages. There will be opportunity for all to participate in some way. The musical portions of the service will include two choruses, representing multiple congregations, one for adults and one for children as well as a bell choir performance.

Representatives from Jewish, Protestant, Catholic, Muslim, Sikh and Baha’i communities will co-lead the service. Those planning on attending are requested to bring donations of non-perishable food items or monetary donations which will be divided between two local organizations: Salvation Army Food Pantry and St. Vincent De Paul Shelter.

The service begins at 7:30 p.m. at 99 Summer St.

Attendees are asked to arrive early for easier parking.

For more information, please call Prospect United Methodist Church and leave a message for Pastor Yountae Kim or Heidi Flower (choir director) at (860) 582-3443.