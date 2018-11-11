Fire report for Nov. 9

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

Friday, Oct. 26

Mountain Road and Middle Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Burlington Avenue and North Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

43 Long Lane, service call.

110 High St., unauthorized burning.

519 Emmett St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

1098 Farmington Ave., accident, potential accident.

Saturday, Oct. 27

77 Queen St., severe weather or natural disaster.

510 Stafford Ave., cooking fire, confined to container.

440 Village St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

113 Melrose St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

657 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle/pedestrian accident.

25 Williams St., lock-out.

South Street and East Road, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

West Street and School Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

187 Maple St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

561 N Main St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

1400 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

Sunday, Oct. 28

482 Broad St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

1389 Stafford Ave., assist police or other governmental agency.

119 Sycamore St., HazMat release investigation with no HazMat.

470 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

465 Wolcott St., carbon monoxide incident.

284 N Main St., assist police or other governmental agency.

Monday, Oct. 29

318 Queen St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

647 Willis St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

335 Mix St., excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition.

356 Burlington Ave., no incident found on arrival at dispatch address.

78 French St., HazMat release investigation with no HazMat.

68 Upson St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

472 East Rd., fuel burner/boiler malfunction, fire confined.

East Road and Willis Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

66 Mossa Dr., unauthorized burning.

17 Gridley St., smoke or odor removal.

75 Laird Dr., water or steam leak.

33 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

173 Ivy Dr., steam, vapor, fog, or dust thought to be smoke.

334 West St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

621 Terryville Ave., HazMat release investigation with no HazMat.

96 Valley St., lock-out.

30 Lynn Rd., cooking fire, confined to container.

21 Main St., aircraft standby.

Thursday, Nov. 1

70 Gaylord St., medical assist, assist EMS.

954 Matthews St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

140 Battle St., carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.

99 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

45 N. Main St., alarm system activation, no fire – unintentional.

30 Carlson St., carbon monoxide incident.

192 Pine St., good intent call.

Friday, Nov. 2

345 Woodland St., power line down.

Haig Ave. and Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.