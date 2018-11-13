Obituaries: Allen D. Lavertue

Allen D. Lavertue, 67, of Bristol passed away on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at his home. He was born on April 15, 1951 in Madawaska, ME, a son of the late Adrien and Bernadette (Corriveau) Lavertue.

Allen was the loving husband of Laura (Charest) Lavertue. He served our country in the US Army, 1st Cavalry Division, from 1968 to 1972. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and his friends. He had a love for music, history, learning and teaching. He was always very happy to teach those around him, to help them grow, whether in life or in work. He was equally appreciative when he was the student. He had a true appreciation for many former colleagues and very much valued the friendships that he made in his life. He always advocated a positive attitude in any situation and was always there to listen. His strength, humor and wit will be missed by all.

Besides his wife Laura, Allen is survived by his sons Justin Lavertue of Norfolk, Eric Lavertue of Thomaston, Jason Lavertue of TN, Michael Lavertue of TN; grandchildren Evelyn, Ian, Jackson, Adrien; Sister Gisele Wilson of MA and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his 5 siblings Roger, Connie, Jeanine, Cecile and Lionel.

On behalf of our family, thank you to the staff at Bristol Hospital and hospice for the wonderful service they provided to our late father.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 10AM at Notre Dame Cemetery, Gardner, MA.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Allen’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.