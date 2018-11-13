Obituaries: Betty Martinelli

Betty Martinelli, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Bridgeport Hospital. She was born on March 26, 1934 in Boston, the daughter of the late Arthur and Florence (Kennedy) Trepanier.

Betty spent most of her life in Forestville with her late husband Marino Martinelli. She was an active member for many years at St. Matthew Church. Betty loved reading, crafting, taking long walks on the beach and her family.

Betty leaves behind her three children and their spouses Marina and Robert Swanson, Dail Martinelli, Gloria and Ken Robertson; grandchildren and their spouses Robert and Jean Swanson, Alyssa Swanson, Timothy Swanson, Christina Martinelli, Anthony and Laura Martinelli and her great-granddaughter Mia Swanson.

A Memorial Mass only will be held directly at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 10AM. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of CT, 200 Executive Blvd. Southington, CT 06489.

