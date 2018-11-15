Fire report for the Nov. 16 edition

Friday, Nov. 2

345 Woodland St., power line down.

Haig Avenue, and Farmington Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

625 Middle St., unintentional transmission of alarm.

Riverside Avenue, and Middle Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

27 Middle St., alarm system activation, no fire, unintentional.

Pleasant Avenue, and Vernon Street, lock-out.

780 James P Casey Rd., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

Saturday, Nov. 3

192 Pine St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

9 Barber St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

52 Sheila Ct., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

1182 Farmington Ave., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

Williams Street and Irving Street, no incident found on arrival at dispatch address.

500 Stafford Ave., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

Riverside Avenue, and Middle Street, extrication of victim(s) from vehicle.

1235 Farmington Ave., alarm system activation, no fire, unintentional.

250 Jacobs St., power line down.

Buff Road and Harmony Road, unauthorized burning.

276 Stevens St., power line down.

Sunday, Nov. 4

169 Church St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

111 Daley St., lock-out.

Monday, Nov. 5

1250 Farmington Ave., rescue, EMS incident.

750 Clark Ave., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

563 Emmett St., service call.

91 Fairlawn St., dispatched and cancelled en route.

Newell Avenue, power line down.

35 Wolcott St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

183 Summer St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

56 Morris Ave., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

1075 Burlington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Federal Hill Green, public service assistance.

Peck Lane and Wolcott Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

700 Mountain Rd., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

700 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

219 Park St., steam, other gas mistaken for smoke.

510 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

195 Falls Brook Rd., power line down.

396 Birch St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

40 Matthews St., dispatched and cancelled en route.

Hart Street, and Boy Street, electrical wiring/equipment problem.

301 Queen St., carbon monoxide incident.

119 Church Ave., unintentional transmission of alarm.

10 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

1184 Stafford Ave., dispatched and cancelled en route.

27 Aloha Lane, unauthorized burning.

King Street and Farmington Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Camp Street and Florence Lane, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

71 Pratt St., hazardous condition.

Thursday, Nov. 8

486 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

71 Pratt St., water problem.

750 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

416 Wolcott St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

71 Pratt St., water problem.

43 Preston St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

77 North St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Memorial Boulevard and Hooker Court, accident, potential accident.