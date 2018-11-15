Police blotter for the Nov. 16 edition

Bristol police reported the following arrests:

Brian J. Cournoyer, 25, of 18 Woodard Place, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 2, and charged with following too close with an accident.

Sierra Rogers, 23, of 26 Lincoln Pl., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 2, and charged with failure to keep drugs in original container, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.

Elizabeth Carey, 36, of 118 Wilderness Way, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 3, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Thomas Carey, 45, of 118 Wilderness Way, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 3, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Jesse Michael Crystal-Eisenberg, 34, of 185 Terryville Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 3, and charged with two counts of sixth degree larceny, criminal liability for the acts of another via sixth degree larceny, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.

James A. Gaski, 46, of 20 Hultenius St., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 3, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, and violation of a protective order.

William Jackson, 47, of 129 George St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 3, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Malon Mathis, 18, of 9 Evan Rd., Bloomfield, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 3, and charged with sale of a controlled substance not a narcotic, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, and interfering with an officer.

Jessica Leigh-Anne Seneschal, 34, of 185 Terryville Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 3, and charged with sixth degree larceny, criminal liability for the acts of another via sixth degree larceny, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.

Dawn Tagariello, 46, of 17 Evergreen St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 3, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and second degree threatening.

Melanie French, 35, of 28 Cabot St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 5, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Thomas Francis Manning, 49, of 218 West St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 5, and charged with creating a public disturbance.

Jamie Danilo Velasquez, 47, of 57, Union St., apartment 1, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 5, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Kevy Hernandez-Gomez, 25, of 26 Pleasant Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Timothy M. Orozco, 36, of 48 Howe St., New Haven, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and charged with sixth degree larceny amd criminal liability of the acts of another for sixth degree larceny.

Mauricio Ruiz, 42, of 33 Juniper Rd., Bloomfield, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Adejah Valentine, 18, of 2 Brian Lane, Avon, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and charged with second degree failure to appear, and failure to respond to an infraction.

Shane Andre Johnson, 26, of East Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 7, and charged with first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance.

Traevaughnn Malik Morrison, 22, of 330 Cornwall St., Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 7, and charged with speeding in which the car was going at least 60 mph on a road, engaging police in pursuit, first offense operation a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without license, improper number of headlights, and illegal operation of a motor vehicle without window tint inspection.

Dyniesha L. Whitfield, 33, of 50 Bingham St., apartment 19, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 7, and charged with criminal attempt of sixth degree larceny.

Jamie Anthony Caraballo, 44, of 21 Ridgewood St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 8, and charged with violation of a protective order.

Gabriel Cruz, 40, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 8, and charged with second degree criminal trespassing.

Miguel Lebron, 42, of 126 High St., apartment N3, New Britain, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 8, and charged with second degree criminal trespassing.

Dylan M. Thorn, 26, of 23 City Mills Lane, Waterbury, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 8, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Dominika Tukaj, 35, of 489 Wolcott St., Apt. 119, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 8, and charged with interfering with an officer, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.