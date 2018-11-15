Program on historic photographer George Moulthrop shifted to Monday

The presentation on photographer George E. Moulthrop has been moved to Monday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. due to the weather forecast.

Bristol resident George E. Moulthrop was an amateur photographer and Bristol visual historian. Tom Dickau, a Bristol historian, will present a series of multi-media presentations utilizing hundreds of Bristol/Forestville images. Learn how Moulthrop became the community’s premier photographer, capturing its visual history from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Program registration is required by calling the Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville at (860)584-7790. The event is free..