Welcome to Hope Street

After receiving hundreds of suggestions from Bristol residents, the Bristol Development Authority and the Mayor’s Office has announced the results of a public survey for the naming of Bristol’s newest street which runs through Bristol’s Centre Square. “Hope Street” was the name that received the most votes from a survey that ended in October.

“We began the naming process in the middle of summer when we asked the public to suggest names and we received a great response as hundreds of names were submitted and considered,” said Justin Malley, executive director of the Bristol Development Authority in a press release from the mayor’s office. “In September, we narrowed the list down to 10 names and sent out the ballot, with Hope Street being the name that received the most votes.”

The voting was promoted with a special video announcement that was distributed on the city’s social media channels and websites.

“Hope conveys a positive message for those who may be patients of Bristol Hospital’s ambulatory care center, our new anchor facility,” said Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in a press release. “It is also an acknowledgement of the city turning the page on a troubled past of urban renewal, demolition and failed revitalization attempts.”

“The term ‘hope’ is defined as a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen,” said Kurt A. Barwis, FACHE, president and CEO of Bristol Hospital and Health Care Group, according to the press release. “There is no better way to describe the collaboration and planning that went into the Centre Square project and the Ambulatory Care Center. Hope Street will serve as a major artery into the heart of downtown Bristol.”